Events: Sept. 23-29, 2020

First week of autumn, and events, like leaves, are beginning to accumulate. Sift through carefully.

Sept. 23-27, Wednesday-Sunday

Elizabeth Leigh Taylor portrays Fannie Lou Hamer.

Know Theatre | DETAILS: “Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It!” (outdoor performances). Socially distanced neighborhood get-out-the-vote rally turns into a music-fueled, interactive celebration performed from the back of a 1960s pickup truck.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Know Theatre North Lot, OTR

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. The Carnegie, Covington

Friday, 6:30 p.m. The Fitton Center, Hamilton

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Wyoming Fine Arts Center, Wyoming

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Price Hill Will, Price Hill

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. The Museum Center, Queensgate

knowtheatre.com

Sept. 24, Thursday

FotoFocus at the Drive-In | 7:45 p.m. Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, College Hill. Second Screens: “The Apollo.” DETAILS: Directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Roger Ross Williams. Chronicles legacy of New York City’s landmark Apollo Theater, covering history of storied performance space over its 85 years.

fotofocusbiennial.org/see-art

Sean Chen (photo: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco)

Xavier Music Series | 7:30 p.m. Live streaming. DETAILS: Award-winning pianist Sean Chen performs music of Haydn, Beethoven and Ravel (the spectacular “Gaspard de la nuit”).

xavier.edu/musicseries

Sept. 25, Friday

2020 Chairs Peter & Michelle Barrett

Cincinnati Zoo, Zoofari: The Roaring ’20s | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Wild evening of animal fun and exciting entertainment, all from the comforts of your own home. Bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. 2020 Chairs: Michelle & Peter Barrett, foundation board trustee.

cincinnatizoo.org/events/zoofari

Wave Pool, Not Just For Show Fundraiser | 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Music, dance, painting, philosophical bathtub talks, cooking classes, fashion shows, puppets, poetry, singing, drag, tarot readings. Repeats Saturday, Sept. 26.

wavepoolgallery.org

Sept. 26, Saturday

Caffe Vivace | 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. 975 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. DETAILS: Two sets of live jazz by vocalist Mandy Gaines and her band in a carefully distanced setting.

caffevivace.com

Chatfield College, ChatField of Dreams Celebration | Virtual. DETAILS: Online auction kicks off to help non-traditional students succeed through education. Runs through special virtual event: Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

chatfieldofdreams.maxgiving.bid

Angel Blue sings Samuel Barber at the CSO.

Cincinnati Symphony & Pops | Virtual. 8 p.m. DETAILS: Live From Music Hall: Louis Langrée, conductor; Angel Blue, soprano; Catalyst Quartet. Music of Barber (“Knoxville: Summer of 1915”), Copland (“Appalachian Spring” for 13 players) and Jessie Montgomery (work for string quartet and chamber orchestra). Simulcast at Washington Park and Fountain Square.

cincinnatisymphony.org

IN5, The Warrior Run: Race for Life | Virtual. DETAILS: Run, walk or hike in your neighborhood, on a treadmill or at a local park through Oct. 10. Share your route to inspire and encourage other participants to find their path. Kids 5 and under free. $10 students. $30 adults.

classy.org/event/warrior-run-2020/e292299

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park | Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hamilton-Cleves Road, near Hamilton. DETAILS: Art & Music Festival, featuring the 18th Annual Art Fair – juried show of more than 50 artists. Live music, family activities, food and beer garden. All attendees, volunteers, and vendors required to wear a mask. Admission: $10 per car load, $15 – two day pass

pyramidhill.org

Sept. 27, Sunday

The Carnegie | 2 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” DETAILS: First in The Carnegie’s series of free screenings of movie musicals. Seating for only 50 in the 400-seat Budig Theater. Tickets required.

thecarnegie.com

Sept. 28, Monday

Dragonfly, Annual Golf Classic | 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Heritage Club, Mason. DETAILS: Auction, a day on the world-class Heritage Golf Course, and entertainment along with a cocktail hour after the tournament concludes. $200 individual, $800 foursome.

dragonfly.org/events/golf

Sept. 29, Tuesday

Guitarist James Meade

Christ Church Cathedral | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St. Music Live@Lunch: a midday respite with music for guitar by James Meade.

cincinnaticathedral.com

CircleTail, Annual Dinner, Art, & Wine for Canines | Virtual. DETAILS: On Sept. 29, sharing of Circle Tail programs, including Prison Program, School Dog Program, and the new Living & Learning Center. On Oct. 2, livestream from Founder & Executive Director Marlys Staley.

circletail.org/events/Dinner-2020

Cincinnati Preservation Association | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Preservation at Home Speaker Series: “History at the Forward-Looking University,” featuring University of Cincinnati professor David Stradling.

cincinnatipreservation.org