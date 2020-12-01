Events this week: Dec. 2-8

Opportunities in the days ahead to get yourself in the holiday spirit: outdoors, online and even in-person (at a safe distance, please).

NOTE: Before making plans, please double check with each organization, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with events. Here are some recent cancellations and closures.

Holiday lights opening this week

Cincinnati Nature Center, “Light in the Forest” | Dec. 3-Jan. 3, Thursday-Sunday. 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150. DETAILS: Trails decorated with gentle lights reflect the forest as a canvas for an artistic display of light. Three installations by OBLSK, a participant in Cincinnati’s popular BLINK event. Music, bonfires, holiday shopping, and the historic Krippendorf Lodge and Abner Hollow Cabin adorned in period decorations.

cincynature.org

Fairfield Community Arts Center, Festival of Trees Gallery | Dec. 2, 4-7 p.m. 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield, OH 45014. 513-867-5348. DETAILS: Indoor forest of decorated trees, beverages from the Cafe and holiday shopping at indoor Fairfield Farmers Market. Through Dec. 28.

fairfield-city.org

Great Parks of Hamilton County, “Holiday in Lights” | Dec. 2, 5:30-9 p.m. Walk the Lights at Sharon Woods. DETAILS: Road will be closed to vehicle traffic. No coupons accepted during this event, however, free passes are accepted. Kids ages 3 and under are free. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Last walkers to enter by 8:30 p.m. Masks are required. Sharon Woods ($5/person, pre-purchase tickets; not sold onsite due to COVID-19). Repeats Dec. 30.

holidayinlights.com

Dec. 3, Thursday

New works by Cole Carothers at Caza Sikes

Caza Sikes, “Cole Carothers: @ a Safe Distance” | 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Exhibition features new work by this highly respected local artist from 2019-20. Runs through Jan. 30.

cazasikes.com

Cincinnati Art Galleries, Panorama of Cincinnati Art XXXV | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 225 E. Sixth St. DETAILS: Benefiting Cincinnati Art Club Artist Assistance Fund. More than 150 works by artists from Cincinnati region, special selection of paintings from the Charles and Patrica Weiner Estate. Repeats Friday. Exhibition and sale continues thru Dec. 31. Reservations required: 513-381-2128.

cincyart.com

Urban Appalachian Literary Salon Series | 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. Reading by some of Ohio’s most respected Appalachian authors of “Don’t Cry for Us,” by J.D. Vance. Registration required.

uacvoice.org

Xavier Music Series, “Generations of Her, Women Songwriters” | 7:30 p.m. Live stream from Brooklyn. Award-winning vocalist, keyboardist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis, with Dan Pugach (drums) and Zwelake Duma Bell La Pere (bass).

xavier.edu/musicseries/index

Dec. 4, Friday

Cast of “Drunk Santa” by Cincy Shakes

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The Drunk Santa X-mas Spectacular” | Dec. 4-Jan. 31. Virtual. DETAILS: Several viewing options…

Watch at home: Book once to be able to view online video whenever you like throughout December and January. Purchase a DVD for $50 Watch at Esquire or Mariemont theaters on selected dates. Tickets: $20

cincyshakes.com

D. Lynn Meyers of Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Destination Detour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Hosted by Courtis Fuller, short performances from past fan-favorite productions, on-screen time with Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. Free event; registration required. Upgraded experiences available for $150 and $250.

ensemblecincinnati.org

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Retold” | Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: Outdoor exhibit – partnership with Art Academy – presenting artists’ unique retelling or re-envisioning of a traditional winter holiday folktale, fable or story. Access as a drive-thru or on foot. Runs through Dec. 31.

kennedyarts.org

Dec. 5, Saturday

1628 Ltd., “Rephrase: An Exploration of the World Through the Lens of Pop Art” | Dec. 5, noon-5 p.m. (Timed ticket entry). 11 Garfield Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-320-2596. DETAILS: In partnership with Visionaries + Voices. Runs through Feb. 26.

1628ltd.com

Awadagin Pratt plays Mozart with the CSO.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Live From Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Louis Langrée, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Awadagin Pratt, piano.

MARIANNA MARTINES: Overture in C Major (a contemporary of Mozart)

MOZART: Concerto No. 12 in A Major for Piano and Orchestra

RAVEL: “Ma mère l’Oye” (Mother Goose)

BOLOGNE, CHEVALIER DE SAINT-GEORGES: Rondeau, from Concerto for Violin Concerto in G Major

cincinnatisymphony.org

Clay Alliance, Holiday Pottery Fair 2020 |10 a.m.-4 p.m. Core Clay – Auxiliary Garage, 3846 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45212. DETAILS: Holiday sale featuring a dozen of the area’s top clay artists – functional and decorative items ranging from plates, platters and bowls to one-of-a-kind art and garden pieces.

clayalliance.org

Taft Museum of Art, Holiday Music Series | 1-2 p.m. 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 513-241-0343. DETAILS: Holiday musical selections by members of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra to accompany your art viewing. Free with museum admission. Repeats Dec. 12 and 19.

taftmuseum.org

Dec. 6, Sunday

G. F. Handel

Collegium Cincinnati, “(Mostly) Messiah“ | 4 p.m. Virtual. Online performance of Part I of Handel’s masterpiece, using chamber settings, alternative aria and choral settings, interspersed with the familiar texts and sounds of Handel.

Live stream

Dec. 7, Monday

Chapel of Athenaeum of Ohio , Mount St. Mary’s Seminary (Photo by Ken Bruggeman)

Athenaeum of Ohio, Vespers | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: First Vespers for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Recover from your hectic day through this musical contemplation of Advent, with chant performed members of Mount St. Mary’s Latin Schola.

athenaeum.edu

Dec. 8, Tuesday

ishFestival, del-ISH-us – ish | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Conversation and dinner program featuring celebrity chef and seven-time New York Times best-selling cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi in conversation with Kate Zaidan of Dean’s Mediterranean Imports. Five local restaurants offer meals to go based on recipes from Ottolenghi’s new cookbook, FLAVORS. Tickets include signed copies of the book.

ishfestival.org/yotam.html