Culture FIX: March 24-30

Don’t these 60-degree days make you want to get out and go places? We just might have a few suggestions…

Final week…

Jee Eun Lee, assistant professor of spatial arts – ceramics at NKU

Northern Kentucky University, “Rivers Connect: Unstoppable Forces in Contemporary Ceramics” | 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Third Floor Fine Arts Center Lobby or virtual. DETAILS: Ceramic works by current and former faculty members, open through April 2.

nku.edu/gallery

March 24, Wednesday

Cincinnati Arts Association, Candid Conversations: “Lena: A Moment with a Lady” | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Broadway actress Syndee Winters portrays legendary Hollywood star Lena Horne in this virtual one-woman show, streaming March 17-31. This evening, Winters will be joined by local artists for an online conversation about the impact of their work on social justice, community wellbeing, equity, and the effects of racism on artists of color and arts communities as a whole. $6.00 if purchased separately, $10.00 if purchased in combination. Purchasers will receive links to the event after purchase.

cincinnatiarts.org

March 25, Thursday

American Sign Museum, Spotlight on Main Street | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “The Rise and Fall of Howard Johnson” examines the history of the Howard Johnson chain and the provenance of AMS’s HJ sign.



americansignmuseum.org

ArtsWave, Arts4Wellness: The Art of Training for a 5K | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Learn how to train for a 5K through four uniquely artful 3.1-mile courses designed by Flying Pig Marathon Executive Director Iris Simpson-Bush. Hosted by WLWT anchor/reporter Megan Mitchell. Each course will take you on an artistic tour of a different part of the community, past public art, places of historical and architectural interest. $15.

ArtsWave.org/Arts4Wellness

Over-the-Rhine Museum, Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine: The Merchants Behind the Opening Day Parade | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The first in this series celebrating long-time merchants of Findlay Market and their roles in creating/maintaining the Reds’ Opening Day Parade. This week, hear from Jeff Gibbs, owner of J.E. Gibbs Cheese and Sausage.

otrmuseum.org

March 26, Friday

Final Friday Visual Art Happenings

At Cincinnati Art Galleries: Stuart Fink “Face,” mixed media, 17 x 15 in.

Art Design Consultants West | 4-7 p.m. 1013 York St., Ste. 200, Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: Closing reception for “Art Comes Alive” exhibit and relaunch party for new website.

adcfineart.com

Cincinnati Art Galleries, “Modern” | 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 E. 6th St. #1, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Exhibition featuring the sale of more than 75 recently acquired paintings and prints, including selections from CAG gallery artists and over 50 vintage art exhibition posters from the 1950’s-2000’s. Exhibit runs through April.

cincyart.com

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 7-9 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Celebrating its newest special exhibition Future Retrieval: Close Parallel with an “at home” version of Art After Dark. Follow the museum on Facebook or YouTube to join the fun.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Pendleton Art Center | 5-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Open studios for dozens of local artists throughout eight floors.

pendletonartcenter.com

March 27, Saturday

Conductor Matthias Pintscher

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Digital Concert | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Pre-recorded performance at Music Hall of Mahler’s “The Song of Earth,” from earlier in March, arranged for chamber orchestra, and conducted by CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | 2 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Illustrator Loren Long and writer Lisa Wheeler discuss their just-released book “Someone Builds the Dream.” Look for more about Loren in the April issue of M&M, out next week.

josephbeth.com

March 28, Sunday

American Heart Association, Digital Heart Mini Experience | DETAILS: Not too late to get involved or register a team together. New this year – #MiniMyWay Challenges. Choose to eat smart, be well or move more. Get ready for spring.

HeartMini.org

Christ Church Cathedral | 4 p.m. 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: The sopranos and altos of the Cathedral Choir perform the highly acclaimed setting of Stabat Mater by English composer David Bednall (b. 1979). Call to confirm whether performance is in-person or virtual.

cincinnaticathedral.com

March 29, Monday

Pianist Wayne Yeager with vocalist Pamela Mallory

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Jazz vocalist Pamela Mallory is joined by Wayne Yeager on piano, Michael Sharfe on bass, and Jim Leslie on drums to to celebrate spring.

memorialhallotr.com