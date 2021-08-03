Culture FIX: Aug. 4-10

The only thing I have to say this week is that if you cannot find something here you like, well … we give up. Enjoy!

Aug. 4, Wednesday

Washington Park Cinema, “Guardians of the Galaxy” | DETAILS: Head to Over-the-Rhine for the weekly showing of this outdoor summer cinema series. This film is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is about a group of intergalactic criminals who must pull together to stop a fanatical warrior with plans to purge the universe. The movie will begin promptly at 7 p.m. so make sure to arrive early to set up your chair or blanket.

https://washingtonpark.org

Aug. 5, Thursday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Summer Concert Series | 7 p.m. Behringer-Crawford Museum. DETAILS: Come experience bayou-inspired music with Hot Magnolias, one of the most dynamic bands in the area. Promising an experience as authentic as any band you’d find on Frenchman St. this act is sure to have you shaking your tail feathers all night long. Bring a picnic; beverage vendors will be on site.

www.bcmuseum.org

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, Virtual Film Fest 2021 | Virtual. DETAILS: Running through Aug. 21, this festival will air 60 films, including documentaries, features and short films with more than 20 women directors’ work on display. The opening film is “Definition Please” directed by Sujatha Dey, a comedic drama about a former spelling bee champion who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother. The theme of this festival is engaging diversity through film and building inclusive communities. Tickets are available online.

www.indiacincinnatisistercity.org

Musicians for Health, 5 for 5 | 8 p.m. YouTube. DETAILS: Last in this series of live-streamed concerts, which is a gift from Musicians for Health founders Joyce Elkus and Zac Greenberg to Cincinnati in honor of their fifth anniversary bringing awareness to the healing power of music. Featured for this final performance are the legendary Manhattan busker-duo, Dark Sky Hustlers. If you’ve stood in line to see the Tonight Show, you’ve heard these guys.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J6z8jHNOtY

Salsa on the Square | 7-10 p.m. 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Head to Fountain Square for some salsa dancing accompanied with a live performance by Max Rosado and The 7th Street Band. Mazunte will serve tacos, tostados and guacamole to hungry guests and Fountain Square concessions bring full bar service including beer, wine, frozen margaritas and Coca Cola products.

myfountainsquare.com/series/salsa-on-the-square-brought-to-you-by-pg/

Aug. 6, Friday

Cellist Sujari Britt

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | 8 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: Opening concert of this year’s festival, titled Under the Stars, Mindful Musik explores the direct connection of music, creativity and mental health. Pieces from the show were selected in relation to the composer’s own struggles at the time of composition, and help exhibit the power of music. Emerging cellist Sujari Britt is featured in Tchaikovsky’s Rococco Variations, conducted by music director Eckart Preu, along with Beethoven’s 4th Symphony and a work for strings by Gearge Walker.

www.ccocincinnati.org/events-main/mindful-musik

The Drama Workshop, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged” | 3716 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, OH 45211. DETAILS: You don’t have to be a Shakespearian scholar to enjoy this fast-paced, irreverent review of all of The Bard’s plays; you’ll learn everything you need to know in a short 97 minutes. After this opening weekend, there will be two additional weekends ending Aug. 22.

https://thedramaworkshop.org

Gallery 708, “Otherworldly Journeys” | 6 p.m., 2643 Erie Ave. #3, Cincinnati, OH, 45208. DETAILS: Two artists share their vision of another reality, vivid and surreal – Alan Brown and Jason Erler come together for a colorful show of alternative landscapes and perspectives.

www.gallery-708.com

Haunted Brewery Tours, Tap Into Cincinnati Beer Tour | 3 p.m. 1621 Moore St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Cincinnati’s brewing history is fascinating and defined much of what became Over-the-Rhine. Take a stroll along the Brewing Heritage Trail to learn about the Brewery District, and sample some beer along the way. With beer, tickets are $35. Without, $25.

www.hauntedbrewerytour.com

Aug. 7, Saturday

City Flea |10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: This monthly arts and crafts fair sets the standard for creativity and quality in the area. This Saturday features its annual kids market where kids ages 4-14 sell their artwork.

www.thecityflea.com

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati, Student Connection Recital | 3 p.m. Anderson Center Theater. DETAILS: This inaugural program features the 2021 winners of the Nancy F. Walker Memorial Scholarship Competition for high school and college-age instrumentalists and singers. Stick around following the performances for refreshments and a chance to get to know these emerging performers.

matineemusicalecincinnati.org

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Who Spiked the Symphony?” | 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 Devou Park. Aug. 8 Tower Park. DETAILS: In the 1940’s and 50’s, percussionist Spike Jones and his City Slickers made headlines with their zany performances of classical favorites and popular songs; the KSO’s modernized versions of these wacky antics promise an evening of nostalgic fun for all. According to J.R. Cassidy, KSO music director, “The KSO is the only performing arts organization that authentically performs the music of Spike Jones and who is authorized by the family to do so.” Nuff said.

www.kyso.org

Aug. 8, Sunday

Nasty Nati Brass Band

Second Sunday on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Main Street in OTR. DETAILS: If you aren’t able to attend Saturday’s City Flea, but would still like to hang out in OTR for an afternoon, never fear! Second Sunday shows off the quirkier side of the neighborhood, with a wide selection of arts and craft vendors, food, drink, live music (Nasty Nati Brass Band, Black Brass and Preston Bell Charles III), as well as dance performances by Q-KIDZ Dance Team and lots of character/s.

www.facebook.com/OTRSSOM

Aug. 10, Tuesday

Roger Klug

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Fab Five & Friends | 8 p.m. Moonlite Pavilion, Coney Island. DETAILS: Back by popular demand, this is a classical twist on the music of The Beatles. Enjoy classic hits, such as “Yesterday,” “And Your Bird Can Sing,” “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” A CCO string trio will be joined by Cincinnati’s own “fab” guitarist (and Beatles aficionado), Roger Klug, who will share fun facts about popular songs from the British Invasion. Usually sells out, so…

www.ccocincinnati.org

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “Rise Up from the Embers” | 7 p.m., 2692 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208. DETAILS: This new novel by Kristen Simmons and Sara Raasch is the sequel to “Set Fire to the Gods” and is about two elemental gladiators swept up in an ancient war between immortals and humans. Raasch is the New York Times-bestselling author of the Snow Like Ashes series, “These Rebel Waves” and “These Divided Shores”. Simmons is the critically acclaimed author of the Article 5 series, “The Glass Arrow”, “Metaltown”, “Pacifica” and “The Deceivers.”

www.josephbeth.com