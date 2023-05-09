Culture FIX: May 10-16

This week begins with a film about office work and ends with a talk about how finding a place to put your car at work shapes our lives. But there are many other options in between: scads of arts and crafts (indoor and out), music (Duke Ellington to Electro Swing to Mambo), more films (from small town Mass. to revolutionary India to a Filipina country singer), hip-hop poetry and soil-to-soil fashion. Goodness!

Wednesday, May 10

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati, ‘Still Working 9 To 5’ Documentary Screening | 6 p.m. UC’s Mainstreet Cinema, 2766 UC Main St., University of Cincinnati. DETAILS: Exclusive Cincinnati-area screening of the award-winning new documentary “Still Working 9 To 5” about the making of the 1980 film “9 To 5” and its impact on the women’s rights movement over the past 40 years. Performance by MUSE, Cincinnati Women’s Choir. Virtual Q&A after screening with filmmakers. The documentary features new interviews with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and more. Tickets: $25.

KT Tunstall and Martin Sexton

Memorial Hall, KT Tunstall & Martin Sexton | 7:30 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: There are two intriguing shows back to back this week at The Memo, but you’ll have a better chance of scoring tickets for this one. Two veteran, acclaimed performers join forces for an evening of original songs, providing complementary slices of the singer-songwriter pie. Given the intimacy of Memorial Hall, you might still garner a decent seat. The always fascinating Cowboy Junkies come to town Thursday, but that show is almost completely sold out.

Troy House: “Fiordo di Furore”

Miller Gallery, “Sole Italiano” | 5:30-8 p.m. 2715 Erie Ave., Hyde Park Square. 513-871-4420. DETAILS: If you are craving an Italian escape, but that trip doesn’t quite fit into your budget right now, here’s a chance to virtually visit the Italian coastline through the lens and large-format images of photographer Troy House.

Thursday, May 11

Jake Speed and the Freddies

American Sign Museum, Signs and Songs | 7 p.m. 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: Visual and musical nostalgia fuse, as Jake Speed the the Freddies bring their folk music, storytelling and witty banter to this temple of recent times past.

The Barn, ARTFlix, “Museum Town” | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: A testimony to the transformative power of art, this documentary tells the story of an unconventional museum, and the small town of North Adams, Mass. it calls home. Today, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) is the largest museum of its kind in the world, but just three decades ago, its vast brick buildings were the abandoned relics of a shuttered factory.

Friday, May 12

The late Carl Solway

(Photo by Tina Gutierrez for M&M)

Carl Solway Gallery, “ARCHIVES: Carl Solway Gallery 1962-2023” | 5-8 p.m. 424 Findlay St., West End. 513-621-0069. DETAILS: Carl Solway, arguably the most influential curator of contpemporary art Cincinnati has ever seen, passed away in June 2020. Solway made sure Cincinnati experienced the work of the most cutting edge artists working at the time. This exhibit, lovingly presented by son Michael Solway, may be more about the man than the art he showcased. Featured are selected gallery ephemera, including artist’s correspondence, exhibition announcements, drawings, sculptures, posters, photographs, prints, catalogues, and other related materials. Remains on display through July 14.

Candice Handy as Wiletta Mayer in “Trouble in Mind”

(Photo by Mikki Schaffner)

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Trouble in Mind” | 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: First produced Off-Broadway in 1955, this show met headwinds from the beginning because of the way it tackled issues of racism and sexism. It wasn’t until 2021 that Broadway came calling. And now, finishing off its recent series showcasing strong women, Cincy Shakes brings the play to the Queen City. Runs through June 3.

Composer/pianist Courtney Bryan

Cincinnati Symphony & Chamber Players | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Music Director Louis Langrée leads the final weekend of the CSO’s season – a powerful jazz infusion, featuring music of Darius Milhaud (“La Création du monde”), Duke Ellington (“Night Creature”), George Gershwin (“An American in Paris”) and the world premiere of the full orchestral version of Courtney Bryan‘s PIano Concerto “House of Pianos,” with composer as soloist. Repeats Saturday at 7:30 p.m. I wish I could recommend the CSO Chamber Players’ Friday evening concert featuring Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” but it is already sold out. Might be time for this series to add a second performance each time…?

Essex Studios, Art Walks | 6-10 p.m. 2511 Essex Pl., Walnut Hills. 513-476-2170. DETAILS: Just off the Taft Road exit from I-71 south and around the corner is a large building housing several dozen artists working across a wide spectrum of visual media. Several times per year, they open their studios and invite the public to come take a look, and hopefully buy, of course. These are working artists, after all, and many are among the best in our region. Mother’s Day shopping, anyone? Two nights, Friday and Saturday, then you have to wait until October.

Works by Hans Päpke: “My Garden,” “Eidology” and “Prism”

Mary Ran Gallery, Works by Hans Päpke | 5-8 p.m. 3668 Erie Ave., East Hyde Park., 513-871-5604. DETAILS: It’s pleasure to spotlight an exhibit by Mary Ran, who owns one of Cincinnati’s longest standing galleries. Here she offers paintings and sculptures by Hans Päpke, who was born in Germany in 1937 and came here in 1963 to work for Cincinnati Gas & Electric. He remained an important figure in the city for decades, organizing the annual toy train exhibit. The show runs through June 3.

Saturday, May 13

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, 52nd Annual Duveneck Art Show | Noon-5 p.m. George Rogers Clark Park, Covington riverfront. 859-431-0020. DETAILS: Frank Duveneck is arguably the most important artist to hail from our region. This plein air art fair honors his legacy with new works from dozens of regional artists, plus food trucks, music and more.

Founder Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden

Cincinnati Poetry Slam | 5-9 p.m. Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville. DETAILS: In my humble opinion, the most important contribution hip-hop culture has brought to us is an invigorated passion for the power of the written/spoken/rhythmic word. Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden is the founder of CPS and also serves on staff at Elementz Hip Hop Cultural Center. She has two decades of performing in and now organizing events like this. If you’d like to experience what’s new in the word biz from the next generation, here’s a great opportunity. Next slam is July 8.

Cincinnati World Cinema, “R R R” | 4 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This epic adventure centers around fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, their friendship, and their fight for independence from Great Britain in the 1920s. The most expensive film in Indian history, “Rise, Roar, Revolt” won numerous awards, including best original song at this year’s Oscars.

City Flea

City Flea and Crafty Supermarket | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington Park and Music Hall Ballroom, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: And speaking of Mother’s Day, here are two prominent arts and crafts shopping opportunities simultaneously taking place indoors and outdoors across the street from each other in the heart of OTR. Leave plenty of time…remember to take along your shopping bags.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Swing Revival meets Electro Swing” | 7:30 p.m. 859-431-6216. Newport Car Barn, Newport. DETAILS: J.R. Cassidy typically winds up his seasons with something fun and this year is no exception. Swing Revival (or Neo-Swing) was a musical phenomenon of the 1990s as west coast bands rooted in the Swing era of the 1930-40s began seasoning their sound with rock-a-billy, boogie woogie, jump blues and ska. Electro Swing is a more current phenomena that combines vintage and neo-swing influences with hip-hop, drum’n’ bass, and electronic dance music. This mash-up (generation war?) features the KSO’s 10-pc, subsidiary group the Devou-Doo Daddies in a toe-tapping evening of dance music. Bet you can’t stand still.

Fiber artist Anna Kiss Mauser-Martinez in her studio

Wave Pool Gallery, “One Year, One Outfit” | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. DETAILS: This project collectively responds to our current culture of extraction and fast fashion with examples of regeneration and slow fashion. More than thirty artists from the Rust Belt Fibershed region (within 250 miles of Cleveland) have created 23 outfits by following a soil-to-soil supply chain: Fiber and dyes are grown, harvested, and made into a garment within that 250 mile radius, and all garments are able to return to the soil at the end of their life cycle. Runs through June 17.

Sunday, May 14 – Happy Mother’s Day!

Three closings – two plays and an exhibit – highlight this day you, hopefully, get to spend with Mom. Salut to those lucky enough to be a mom or still have yours in your life.

Know Theatre, “Bankers” | 3 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669

Playhouse in the Park, “August Wilson’s Seven Guitars” | 2 p.m. Rouse Theatre, Mt. Adams. 513-421-3888

Sedrick Huckaby: “She Wore Her Family’s Quilt,” 2015, oil on canvas

Taft Museum of Art, “Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 316 Pike St., Lytle Park, downtown. 513-241-0343

Monday, May 15

Mambo Combo

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. The Porch, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This weekly series has now shifted from Memorial Hall across the street to the very cool Porch in Wash Park. Mambo Combo will make you feel like you’ve been transported to Brazil. Not a bad ending to a Monday, right?

Woodward Theater, “Yellow Rose” | 7:30 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: While Cincinnati World Cinema downtown is bringing us gems from around the world, the Woodward’s niche is movies about music and performers. This film – starring Broadway talents Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga – tells the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer.

Tuesday, May 16

Mercantile Library, Albert Pyle Urban Lecture | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Speaking of timely, as Cincinnati and other larger cities are figuring out how to get rid of surface parking lots, Henry Grabar’s “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” tackles all the ways that finding parking controls so many of our choices, both in urban and suburban situations. It’s most fitting to have him delivering the Urban Lecture, named for the late, revered Mercantile director, himself an icon of urbanity.

Weston Art Gallery, Canstruction® 2023 | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: Organized by the Cincinnati chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Society for Design Administration, Canstruction is an international design/build competition of the architecture and engineering industry. The charge is to unite the love of design, art, creative thinking, competition and public service. Local teams race to build “whimsical” sculptures created entirely from canned and packaged food. After the event, all building materials will be donated to the Freestore Foodbank. Reception: May 20, 3-5 p.m. On display at the Weston and other downtown venues through June 4.