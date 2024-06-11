Culture FIX: June 12-18

Jazz reigns this week with performances all over town, inside and out. Who can resist jazz at the American Sign Museum? Or jazz in the park, on the square or in the history-infused Redmoor? (If those walls could talk!) Cincy Fringe ends its annual run. Cincinnati Opera raises the curtain on Mozart’s bad-boy opera, “Don Giovanni.” And a contemporary “Fun House” opens at Solway Gallery. Treats all around.

Wednesday, June 12

Ron Jones

American Sign Museum, Jazz in the Camp | 6:30 p.m., 1330 Monmouth Ave., Northside. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: This fun summer series continues with the Ron Jones Quartet featuring Wycliffe Gordon. Jazz, popular tunes, blues and swing will accompany your neon travels throughout the museum, tonight. American trombonist Wycliffe Gordon joins the ensemble with a unique sound and funky performance style. An arranger, music educator, composer and band leader, he plays an eclectic group of instruments including the didgeridoo, soprano trombone, trumpet, tuba and piano. Sounds like quite a musician! This museum and its offerings never disappoint. Enjoy!

Know Theatre, Fringe Festival | Various times and venues, Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: This unique, quirky and often experimental festival continues with a raft of performances to complete the festival. “Eleanor’s Story” and “Cyrano on the Moon” command the early slots at Know Theatre and Gabriel’s Corner, respectively, while the nearby Art Academy hosts six shows over the course of the evening. “1-Man No Show” and “I’m Finally Going to Ask…” round out the evening in the later time slots. If you’ve never been, Fringe is a festival of shows over 13 days that are experimental, pushing boundaries and taking you places you’ll not go in traditional, mainstream theater. Multiple shows continue through Friday. Seriously, check it out.

Thursday, June 13

Elliot Madore as “Don Giovanni’

(Illustration by Aimee Martini)

Cincinnati Opera, “Don Giovanni” | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The company opens its summer season with W.A. Mozart’s timeless classic “Don Giovanni” or, as CO suggests, “Man Behaving Badly.” If you don’t already know, buy a ticket to see how Don G’s amorous pursuits turn out. If you do know, buy one anyway. Leporello – Don G’s loyal, long-suffering manservant – is worth the price of admission. Yours Truly’s favorite character. CCM faculty member Elliot Madore commands the title role. CCM grad and Corbett-Award winner Jessica Faselt sings Donna Anna. Award-winning soprano Jessica Rivera assumes the role of Don G’s former, embittered lover Donna Elvira. CCM graduate, baritone Christian Pursell, will no doubt own the aforementioned Leporello. And another CCM alum, soprano Erin Keesy, plays the impressionable Zerlina. How about that CCM? Great school. Repeats Saturday evening.

The Tillers

Washington Park, Roots Revival | 7-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Meanwhile, across the street, this popular series returns for a summer of foot stompin’, finger pickin’ good times. The Tillers pick it up with their string band style of folk music. Their sound explores a wide variety of musical styles: traditional folk, bluegrass, jazz, punk rock and anything else that happens along. Enjoy a refreshing drink from The Porch while you listen.

Gomez Bueno, “Smiley Shoe,” 2023

oil on canvas, 22 x 40 inches

Solway Gallery, “Fun House” | 5-10 p.m., opening reception, 424 Findlay St., West End. 513-621-0069. DETAILS: If you’ve ever been inside a carnival fun house, you know how the interior shifts and alters and distorts anything and everything. This exhibition features paintings, prints, drawings and kinetic sculptures that incorporate video, light and sound mimicking the real fun houses of yesteryear. Soak up some humor and collective optimism from the creativity of Gomez Bueno, Claire Burbridge, Ira Cohen, Moki Cherry, Cherie Benner Davis, Robert Fronk, Peter Halley, Roger Jones, Diane Landry, Jim Pernotto, Grayson Perry, Kirk Mangus, Ed Moses, Alan Rath, Taro Suzuki, TODT, Kenny Scharf, Judi Stern, USCO and Jody Zellen. Then opening also features live music by Mike Hancock, Jay Wilson and William DeWolfe. Exhibit runs through Aug. 9.

Friday, June 14

Cincinnati World Cinema, Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour | 7 p.m., Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: CWC invites you to its 10th annual presentation of Sundance notables. This 110-minute show includes seven jury award nominees and winners from this year’s festival – an interesting mix of fiction, comedy, documentary and animation. Every show has an introduction and post-film discussion lead by seasoned, local volunteers. As always, patrons receive a 15% discount at the tasty Butcher & Barrel across the street for a pre- or post-film nosh.

Brass Metropolis

The Redmoor, Brass Metropolis | 6-10:30 p.m., 3187 Linwood Rd., Mt. Lookout Square. 513-871-6789. DETAILS: Did you love the band Chicago back in the ’70s, that iconic band? You know the one. It would seem that we must hear Brass Metropolis then, which brings the elements we loved about Chicago: intricate vocal arrangements, dazzling rhythm section and a horn section to beat all horn sections. The Redmoor kitchen turns out a savory bill of pizza, burgers and salads. Even us diehard classical music fans love Chicago. “You’re the Inspiration” baby, yes you are.

Saturday, June 15

Glenwood Gardens, Fairy Tale Festival | 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 10397 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn. 513-771-8733. DETAILS: Kids, this one’s for you! Spend a day at one of Hamilton County’s Great Parks and immerse yourself in all of your fairy tale dreams. Robin Hood, Rapunzel and maybe a real fairy or two are waiting to enchant you. Vendor booths will have fairy adornments and food trucks will magically appear for your snack needs. Face painting and hair braiding will complete your transformation. Continues Sunday.

City Flea

City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: You can’t promote this terrific event too often, always bursting with energy and creativity. Stop by this carefully curated, urban flea market and support local artisans and their unique and engaging wares. Don’t forget the wallet, because, as often as you say, “I’m only going to look, today,” you know that never happens. Shop local! Food trucks on site and all-things refreshment at The Porch.

Sunday, June 16

LAST CALL:

“The Play That Goes Wrong”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The Play That Goes Wrong” | 2 p.m., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Today is your last chance to see this Off-Broadway hit. Can a show really go this wrong? Such drama. None of it scripted. In this farcical fiasco of a play, you’ll see if the “show must go on,” or if it really does go south. See it today before Cincy Shakes flips on the “ghost light” in the Budig Theater and takes “Hamlet” on the road to the region’s parks and outdoor venues. Shakespeare in the Park can’t come soon enough.

LAST CALL:

Jan Steen: “Adolf and Catharina Croeser”

Taft Museum of Art, “Trading Places” | 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 316 Pike St., downtown. 513-241-0343. DETAILS: The Rijksmuseum Lends a Rare Painting to the Taft Museum of Art. The title of the exhibit says it all. Dutch master Jan Steen painted only eight portraits in his lifetime. “Adolf and Catharina Croeser,” on exhibit at the Taft since last October, vacates the Music Room soon. The Taft participated in the exchange by offering a portrait by Franz Hal to London’s National Gallery and The Rijksmuseum in The Netherlands for a joint exhibit. Several reasons to attend Sunday: Father’s Day Family Funday, admission is free, and your last chance to see this work.

Monday, June 17

Woodward Theater, “I Used To Be Funny” | 7:30 p.m., 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: In this 2023 Canadian comedy-drama, a young stand-up comedian with PTSD struggles when the young girl she has been nannying disappears. Written and directed by Ally Pankiw, the film – recently released in the U.S. – stars Rachel Sennott as Sam, the comedian living in Toronto, and Olga Petska as Brooke, Sam’s charge.

Mike Wade

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Before you head over to the Woodward for movie night, stop by just three blocks west and enjoy some jazz and a drink at Wash Park’s popular Monday night jazz series. Tip your glass to the Mike Wade Quintet as they share their brand of intimate and soulful sounds. Trumpeter Wade was recently inducted into the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame.

Tuesday, June 18

Jacqueline Echols McCarley

Cincinnati Opera, Studio Sessions | 8 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Metropolitan Opera star Jacqueline Echols McCarley shares her “Soul and Spirit” in an evening tracing her own musical inspirations. Pianist Damien Sneed joins McCarley to perform the sacred songs and spirituals that shaped her. In this complement to CO’s mainstage productions, opera stars shine in an intimate candlelit cabaret in the Wilks Studio, upstairs in the north wing of Music Hall. Echols McCarley performs later in the season in the world stage premiere of Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio.”

Christ Church Cathedral, The Singing Sargeants | 7 p.m., 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: In a city accustomed to high-level choral singing, this ensemble should fit right in. One of six ensembles that comprise the US Air Force Band in Washington, D.C., the group includes 24 active-duty musicians who perform at diplomatic and ceremonial functions. The group uses music “to bridge cultural differences and foster positive diplomatic relations.”

Michael Mavridoglou

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5-8 p.m., 520 Vine St., downtown. DETAILS: Enjoy the diverse sounds of trumpeter Michael Mavridoglou and his quintet in this week’s installment of downtown jazz. CCM grad Mavridoglou is a multi-instrumentalist, arranger and educator who has toured extensively with Rays Music Exchange, a progressive instrumental fusion group. The Fountain Bar serves up refreshment and there’s always Graeter’s. Enjoy some good music with friends or co-workers after a long day at the desk.

