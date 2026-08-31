Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra to debut music series at new E. Price Hill home

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra is launching a new chamber music series this fall at its new home in East Price Hill.

“ARCO Sessions” will feature intimate concerts curated and performed by members of the CCO, an independent ensemble of 32 professional musicians based in Greater Cincinnati. The inaugural series will include two programs, “Your Brain on Music” in October and “Musical Giants” in November.

“Your Brain on Music,” curated by CCO principal flute Annie Darlin Gordon, is at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at ARCO. The “Chamber Crawl”-style concert will feature a nontraditional quartet performing arrangements designed to “surprise, challenge and satisfy” listeners, according to CCO, which typically operates under the Summermusik brand.

The program explores the relationship between music and the brain, with Ravel’s repetitive masterpiece serving as a centerpiece. DJ Apryl Reign will spin an overture drawn from works by Philip Glass, Erik Satie, Johann Sebastian Bach and Robert Schumann before joining the quartet for a rendition of Maurice Ravel’s “Boléro.”

The second ARCO Sessions concert, “Musical Giants,” is at 4 p.m. on Nov. 15. The “Little Afternoon Musik”-style matinee, curated by CCO principal oboe Jessica Smithorn, features a woodwind quintet performing works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, Jacques Ibert, Carl Nielsen and Valerie Coleman.

The program also will include “Giants” by contemporary composer Carlos Simon.

Tickets for “Your Brain on Music” are $45 for adults, $35 for young professionals under 40 and $12 for students and children. Tickets for “Musical Giants” are $40 for adults, $30 for young professionals under 40 and $12 for students. Children under 13 can attend the November concert for free.

A drink is included with admission.

An ARCO Sessions subscription costs $80 and includes admission to both concerts and access to prime seating.

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