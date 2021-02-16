Culture FIX: Feb. 17-23, 2021

Are we turning a corner? Can you see light in the distance? Sample some of this week’s gems, and you’ll see the world ahead more clearly, mark my word.

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | Thru Feb. 18. (streaming) DETAILS: “Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance.” The alliance between African-Americans and Jewish Americans began in the early 20th century in response to shared experiences of bigotry and discrimination. This 2020 documentary revisits the crucial lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation and serves as an urgent call for renewed solidarity in times of rising intolerance.

mayersonjcc.org

Feb. 17, Wednesday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “It All Started at Pump #1: Stories of Early Bellevue, Kentucky.” Navy retirees Jim and Bev McPhail share misconceptions and urban legends about the city’s past, plus the founding of Bellevue, its first residents, its growth and a citizens’ revolt against an unpopular law. Also, good news! The museum re-opens to the public today.

bcmuseum.org

Kyle Taylor

The Carnegie, “Lunch with Brian” | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: This show is told from the perspective of Jason Rodgers, a novelist who recounts the stories of his twin brother Brian, who was born with cerebral-palsy. It’s about family, sacrifice, unconditional love, and a little bit of anime. A show written and performed by Kyle Taylor. Repeats Saturday, Feb. 20.

thecarnegie.com

Robert S. Duncanson

Taft Museum of Art, The Duncanson Legacy | Noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Tour: Specially-curated virtual tour featuring the artistic legacy of Robert S. Duncanson – from the Taft Historic House to the White House, in honor of a Duncanson painting being chosen as an inaugural gift to President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden.

taftmuseum.org

Feb. 18, Thursday

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Volunteer Kick-off Party | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Join current Alzheimer’s Association volunteers as they share stories, and learn about the opportunities to volunteer with programs and services, or the development team.

513-632-3819 or bit.ly/alzko

Today Show host Hugh Downs with Rabbi Marc Tanenbaum

Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Confronting Hate in a Broken World: Lessons from the Career of Marc Tanenbaum.” As American society reels from the throbbing consequences of racism, the lure of white supremacy, and the resurgence of antisemitism, we will consider the lessons we can learn from the career of Rabbi Marc Tanenbaum, a pioneering practitioner of interfaith communal dialogue, and how these ideas apply to our contemporary challenges.

huc.edu/campus-life/cincinnati

Woman’s City Club, Perspectives on Proposed Charter Amendment to Fund the City’s Housing Trust Fund | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Learn more about the affordable housing crisis, the charter amendment proposal, its rationale, and its pluses and minuses. Panel: Kathy Schwab, retired executive director, LISC; Dot Christenson, retired director, Better Housing League; Peg Fox, executive director, Metropolitan Area Religious Coalition of Cincinnati (MARCC); Matt Strauss, chair, endorsement committee, Cincinnati Action for Housing Now campaign.

womanscityclub.org

Feb. 19, Friday

Bananas don’t just look like smiles; they promote them because they contain 6% of your daily value of vitamin B9, (also known as folate), a nutrient that may fight depression by boosting a substrate that has antidepressant properties, according to the NIH. Minumental created by Erika Allen.

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “Minumental 32″ | Register for timed entry. 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: “Regenerate – Restored to A Better State” is the 2021 iteration of this annual exhibit, started in 1987. Hundreds of small artworks, all two inches or less in any dimension, by Art Academy students, faculty, staff and alumni. Virtual reception and online sale will take place Friday, Feb. 26, 5 p.m. Exhibit runs through Feb. 28.

artacademy.edu

Cincinnati Opera, Winter Festival | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Premiere of “After ‘Aida’,”inspired by this true story of how Giuseppe Verdi was convinced to write “Otello.” Julian Mitchell’s play is presented in collaboration with Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati in a reading featuring several popular Cincinnati actors, led by Bruce Cromer as Verdi, and directed by D. Lynn Meyers of ETC. The production integrates musical excerpts, providing a compelling peek behind opera’s curtain and a humanizing portrait of one of its great artists.

cincinnatiopera.org

Feb. 20, Saturday

Louis Langrée

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Spirited Riffs” | 7:30 p.m. (repeats Sunday, 2 p.m.) Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Louis Langrée leads members of the CSO in a wide range of jazz-influenced works from the 20th century.

MILHAUD: “La création du monde” (“The Creation of the World,” 1923)

“La création du monde” (“The Creation of the World,” 1923) ANTHONY DAVIS: “Litany of Sins” (1991)

“Litany of Sins” (1991) JOHN ADAMS: Chamber Symphony (1992)

Chamber Symphony (1992) BERNSTEIN: “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs” (1949)

cincinnatisymphony.org

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “The Black Family and Generational Health” | 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual. DETAILS: This webinar is curated for youth to have a space to explore how racial trauma affects the Black family unit. Youth in our local communities come together to ask questions with a licensed therapist to learn how to heal and cope through traumatic experiences and extreme social circumstances like the pandemic and social injustice.

freedomcenter.org

Feb. 21, Sunday

Fleur Barron

Myra Huang

Cincinnati Song Initiative, A World of Song | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “On Belonging,” in this showcase of Asian art song, British-Singaporean mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Myra Huang explore the profound complexities of Asian identity, culture, and a sense of home.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Harriet Beecher Stowe House | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Queens of Queen City: Cincinnati Stories of African American Women.” Ohio drew Black women from across the country who found there wasn’t space for them in their chosen professions, in education, or in society at large, and so they claimed that space here.

stowehousecincy.org

Feb. 22, Monday

Mambo Combo

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Celebrating the classic mambo, Latin jazz and cha-cha of Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, Poncho Sanchez and Mark Levine, Mambo Combo features Michael Sharfe (bass), Charles Ali Schweitzer (percussion), Baba Charles Miller (percussion), Brian Batchelor-Glader (piano), Tim McCord (reeds) and John Zappa (trumpet).

memorialhallotr.com

Feb. 23, Tuesday

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live@Lunch | 12:10 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Take a break from your typical Tuesday lunch to experience Medieval and Renaissance music from the Noyse Merchants.

cincinnaticathedral.com