Culture FIX: Jan. 25-31

This week is geared to the visual learners among us, with a host of art, film and theater to ingest. Feast your eyes on these…

Wednesday, Jan. 25

CSO Proof: “The Right to be Forgotten” | 8 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Through its CSO Proof series, the organization can stretch its boundaries in ways that explore new territory and appeal to a new, younger and more diverse audience. In this new chamber song cycle, singer/composer Gabriel Kahane takes on technology and how it has invaded the very fabric of our being, even our dreams. But it’s the smart sophistication of Kahane’s music that should be the attraction here. His influences are myriad and his songwriting sublime. See sample above. Get yourself a seat. Featuring Gabriel Kahane, composer and vocalist; Nathalie Joachim and Alex Sopp, flutes and vocals; Holcombe Waller, guitar and synth.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Boeing, Boeing” | 7:30 p.m. Covedale Center, 4990 Glenway Ave., Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: Don’t we all need a little farce to get us through the gray days of February? The folks at Landmark deliver with this 1960s send up of being single amidst the complications of overmingling. Continues weekends through Feb. 19.

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Profondo Rosso” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: If you’re having a horrifying week, perhaps you need to see how bad things could be. Italian director Dario Argento‘s “Deep Red” is considered an artistic masterpiece of the genre. Here’s a chance to revel in someone else’s misery, or just marvel at the filmmaking. One screening only.

Morgan Hodge: “Bitterroots and Lupines”

DAAP Galleries, NCECA National Juried Student Exhibition | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reed Gallery, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221. 513-556-2839. DETAILS: You’re going to hear a lot about this in the weeks to come – the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, coming to Cincinnati March 15-18. This DAAP exhibit features works chosen as the best among student submissions. A second student exhibit comes to DAAP’s Meyers Gallery Feb. 2. Continues through March 18.

Friday, Jan. 27

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark: “Once Upon a Time in Bollywood” | 5-9 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: Tap into the world of Indian dance with live performances, music by DJ Vikas, plus food for purchase from Smiles n’ Spice, cash bars, docent-led tours and free admission to the exhibition “Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art.”

Kelly Mengelkoch as Gwendolen

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The Rewards of Being Frank” | 7:30 p.m. 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2273. This new production is a collaboration between Cincy Shakes and New York Classical Theatre, who will host the new play’s Off-Broadway premiere in Manhattan on March 3. Production and cast members come from both companies and beyond. The play, by Alice Scovell, is a sequel to Oscar Wilde’s classic, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” picking up the hijinks seven years later. Runs through Feb. 18.

CCM Wind Symphony: “Blue Cathedral” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Often overlooked in favor of full orchestra, the repertiore of concert wind ensembles is full of fabulously colorful, contemporary works, and this program is fully representative. Music ranges from Joaquin Rodrigo, of guitar fame, a brass piece by Florence Price, Jennifer Higdon‘s “Blue Cathedral” (1999) and “Lontano” (2016) by trumpeter/composer Michael Martin. All led by über-creative music director Kevin Holzman.

Recent works by Ellina Chetverikova

Indian Hill Gallery, Ellina Chetverikova: “Cincinnati Through the Years” | 6-9 p.m. 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-984-6024. DETAILS: As proud owners of a “Chetverikova,” Elizabeth and I have had Ukraine native Ellina in our thoughts these past 11 months. The significant destruction in her hometown of Severodonetsk has increased the artist’s appreciation for her current city of Cincinnati, and this show features goache paintings created between 2017 and 2022, images of OTR and other neighborhoods discovered during her wanderings. Exhibit continues through Feb. 18.

Tess Talbot

Know Theatre, “Dickless” | 7:30 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: The folks at Know have often thrived on nudging the envelope, and this production is no exception. Described as “a heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled pursuit of revenge in an electrifying dive into the seedy underbelly of a small English town,” this show is about the quest for revenge, and its unpredictable consequences. Not for the kiddos, in case that is in question. Runs through Feb. 12.

Cincinnati’s Kate Lackman: “Window” Honolulu’s Leslie Gleim: “Stairs”

Manifest Gallery, Five-Themes Project | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: This diverse collection of shows is unique at Manifest in that the exhibits are interconnected, showcasing the spectrum of intimate places and spaces through which we experience the passage of life: “Mirror,” “Table,” “Window,” “Bed” and “Stairs.” Continues through Feb. 23.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Maggie Perrino Steve Goers

The Carnegie, “Singin’ in the Rain” | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: While her day job is now artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts, former Carnegie theater director Maggie Perrino stuck with her commitment to direct and choreograph this classic, made-for-film musical, which starred Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. CCM’s Steve Goers lends his expertise in the pit as music director. Continues weekends through Feb. 12.

Mayerson JCC, Opening Night: Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | 7:30 p.m. 20th Century Theater, Oakley Square. 513-761-7500. DETAILS: Opening night for this year’s festival is in-person, kicking off a month of hydrid viewing – some at home selections as well. “One More Story” is a story-within-a story featuring a young journalist working on a famous newspaper who doesn’t really believe in love. Still, she decides to go on a date. and then things get complicated. Ticket for this show includes opening night reception. Festival runs through March 1.

Shen Yun | 2 & 7:30 p.m. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 877-818-8029. DETAILS: This is a beautiful prodution of Chinese classic music and dance whose repeated tours here and across the country are intended as a regular reminder that China was not always under the thumb of communism. Repeats a third time, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Mambo Combo

Xavier Music Series, Mambo Combo | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: One of the most infectious jazz groups in the region, Mambo Combo‘s Latin rhythms grab you and never let go. This is another in series director Polina Bespalko’s season-long exploration of Ohio-related jazzers. Founder/musical director Michael Sharfe on bass, Charles Ali Schweitzer and Baba Charles Miller on percussion, Brian Batchelor-Glader on piano, Tim McCord on reeds and flute, and John Zappa on trumpet.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Scott Belck

College-Conservatory of Music, CCM Jazz Orchestra | 4 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: This big band potpurri, led by Scott Belck, features music of Joshua Redman (who will be at Memorial Hall in February), Bob Florence, Kenny Wheeler, Oliver Nelson and more. Plenty of time to get this in before the Bengals game.

Linton Chamber Music, “Quintessential Clarinet” | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: If you are going to present one of the most gifted clarinetists in the world, it makes sense to let him play some of the best music ever written for the instrument. In this case, that means famous quintets by Mozart and Brahms, plus a solo work composed for Anthony McGill by James Lee III. Joined by Jaime Laredo and James Thompson, violins; Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Sharon Robinson, cello. The concert repeats Monday, 7:30 p.m., at Congregation Beth Adam near Loveland.

Monday, Jan. 30

Bassist Aaron Jacobs, pianist Phil DeGreg and drummer John Taylor

Phil Degreg Trio. DETAILS: Early next week belongs to the busy Phil DeGreg Trio, with appearances at Memorial Hall Monday night and a munchtime jam at Christ Church Chapel on Tuesday. There’s a reason he’s everywhere, you know.