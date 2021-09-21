Culture FIX: Sept 22-28

One of the biggest weekend of events in Cincinnati in several years. And several of the most prominent are already sold out. Clear your dance card and gird your loins; whatever your pleasure, we have you covered.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Taft Theatre, Tower of Power | 8 p.m. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: One of the great, and perhaps the funkiest, horn bands of the 1970s seems to still be going strong 40+ years later. Here’s your chance to hear them live … tonight! Or just listen to this entire YouTube concert and thank us for making your day fly by.

tafttheatre.org

Thursday, Sept. 23

Ohio Valley Voices, Annual “LOVVE Amplified” Fashion Show | 5-9 p.m. Fowling Warehouse, 2940 Highland Ave. DETAILS: Hosted by WCPO’s Kristyn Hartman. Fashion by DAAP students and fashion-forward outfits from local stores. Shop local vendors, dinner-by-the-bite, silent auction and grand raffle. Tickets begin at $75.

www.ohiovalleyvoices.org

Friday, Sept. 24

The Annex Gallery, “Behind the Velvet Rope” | 7-9 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Cincinnati pop artist Andrew Van Sickle has curated a photo exhibition spotlighting the legendary Cincinnati night club, Club Clau. Van Sickle snapped more than 1,800 images during the venue’s brief, yet vibrant 18-month-run. You might be surprised by the big names who passed through. Learn more and see samples.

facebook.com

Honoree Dr. O’dell Owens

CET, CET is ME, Neighborhood Block Party | 1223 Central Pkwy. Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: The weekend honors Dr. O’dell Owens, and a new mural created to celebrate his contributions to CET. Food trucks, beer and wine, vendors, PBS characters, photo ops and musical entertainment throughout today and Saturday. Tickets: $20.

https://events.cetconnect.org/cet-is-me

Cincinnati Symphony & MusicNOW | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: It would be hard to imagine any other orchestra in America opening its season by hosting an alternative/classical mash-up festival, but that is precisely what we have here. Folk “supergroup” Bonny Light Horseman is featured in arrangements by MusicNOW founder Bryce Dessner (and Cincinnati native) of The National, along with the hottest classical pianist on the planet – Daniil Trifonov – offering his take on the first of two Beethoven concertos this weekend. The full CSO concert is shadowed by a 10 p.m. performance by Sō Percussion (who are SO very good) in the second floor Wilks Studio at Music Hall. Sō Percussion returns Saturday with Trifonov (more Beethoven) and the CSO, followed by some genre-bending music by the Erika Dohi Trio in the Wilks. It’s a lot. It’s edgy. And I like it. Hopefully, you will too. Leave your closed mind at home with the babysitter.

www.cincinnatisymphony.org

Norton Pease (Statesboro, GA), “Wonder Breed”

featured in The PAINTED Biennial at Manifest.

Manifest Gallery, Season 18 launch | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Three new exhibitions will be available for viewing as Manifest’s opens its new season. “Painted” is a biennnial exhibit that features art from 27 artists selected by a blind jury. “Aquachrome” is a contemporary watercolor exhibition of 16 works by 12 different artists. In “Raygun Gothic,” paintings by Jason Bly examine the present day through the lens of past predictions dating from the 1950’s to the 1980’s. All run through Oct. 22.

manifestgallery.com

Saturday, Sept. 25

ArtsWave, Enjoy the Arts @ Parks Series | 1-5 p.m. Fernbank Park. DETAILS: Performances by Madcap Puppet Theatre, the Cultural Center of India, Revolution Dance Theatre, and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati round out a full afternoon of al fresco theater and dance.

artswave.org

Rowe Woods at Cincinnati Nature Center

Cincinnati Nature Center, Fall Bird Walks | 8-10 a.m. 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford, OH 45150. DETAILS: Amidst this crazy busy weekend you are going to need some chill time. Bird watching at the Nature Center might qualify as idyllic to me. How about you?

cincynature.org

Matisyahu

IshFestival | 6 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: The festival helps kick-off of the Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial, featured in our September magazine. “Ish” explores the wide spectrum of what it means to be Jewish and Israeli, and presents artists, artisans, cultural activities, performers and vendors from traditional to contemporary, religious to secular, Jew-ish to non-Jewish. Saturday evening features reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician Matisyahu from 6 to 11 p.m. Then, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, experience the full festival of cultural diversity.

www.ishfestival.org

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Art & Music Festival | 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Hamilton-Cleves Road, near Hamilton. DETAILS: Featuring the 19th Annual Art Fair, this juried show brings together more than 70 artists and vendors. Booths are set amongst the monumental modern and contemporary sculptures that dot the Pyramid Hill grounds. The festival also features live music, family activities, food and a beer garden. Those who pre-purchase the weekend pass are invited to the Artist Appreciation Auction on Friday, Sept. 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. This event will be held at the Pyramid House and will include live music, a silent auction and a cash bar. Tickets: $10 per carload, $15 weekend pass. Festival repeats Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

pyramidhill.org

Sunday, Sept. 26

Christ Church Cathedral, Concert for the Human Family | 5:30 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: See article.

cincinnaticathedral.com

Cincinnati Ballet resident choreographer Jennifer Archibald

Cincinnati Ballet, Kaplan New Works in the Park | 1 & 6:30 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: The preceding performances of the Ballet’s opening weekend are full up, but you might be able to secure a seat for one of these final day performances. Cutting edge dance all weekend means we have two major organizations in Cincinnati (plus the CSO) pointing to the future and looking to attract younger audiences. Don’t snooze and get left behind…

cballet.org

Monday, Sept. 27

Take the day off…

Tuesday, Sept. 28

College-Conservatory of Music, Ariel Quartet | Robert J. Werner Recital Hall. University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: The mighty Ariels, CCM’s ensemble-in-residence, kick off their season with two landmark works: Schubert’s “Rosamunde” and my personal all-time favorite, Ravel’s Quartet in F.

ccm.uc.edu

Riverbend Music Center, Dave Matthews Band | 7:30 p.m. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Still tickets left for this legendary live band, a concert which has already been re-scheduled, so proof of vaccine or negative COVID test is required.

riverbend.org

UC Cancer Center, Annual Slice Night | 5-9 p.m. Yeatman’s Cove. DETAILS: Family-friendly pizza-tasting event, local music and entertainment courtesy of Q102. Tickets: $20 online or $25 “at the door.” Children: $5. $75 VIP ticket: $75, includes parking pass and access to VIP tent.

https://foundation.uc.edu/slicenight